Celebrate the holiday season at Durand-Hedden

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Celebrate the season at the Durand-Hedden House & Garden on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. with gingerbread houses, a paper ornament activity, treats and shopping. Gingerbread house contestants must enter by Dec. 9 at www.DurandHedden.org; children, teens, families, adults and professionals are welcome. Children can also visit with a Victorian Santa on Dec. 10.

The creative entries of the 2017 Durand-Hedden gingerbread house competition will be on display at Durand-Hedden on Dec. 16 and 17 and at the Maplewood Memorial Library’s Hilton branch from Dec. 19 through Jan. 18.

Durand-Hedden House is located in Grasmere Park at 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood. For more information or to arrange group tours, call 973-763-7712.