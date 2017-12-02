Parenting Center toy drive

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood School District Parenting Center is once again holding its annual holiday toy drive. Community members are asked to donate toys for needy children within the district. Drop off an unwrapped toy — for children who are infants through age 16 — at your child’s school or at the Parenting Center, 525 Academy St. in Maplewood. The drive will run through Dec. 11.