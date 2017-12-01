Yohannan to serve as MVA’s new district manager

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Village Alliance recently announced that Deb Yohannan will be its new district manager, replacing Julie Doran, who held the position for more than eight years. Yohannan has been working with Doran since 2013, assisting with town events and other administrative details; Yohannan comes to the position with knowledge of what the job entails and already has a relationship with many of the village merchants.

Yohannan has a strong background in retail, service and nonprofit administration. She also knows the town well, having been a Maplewood resident for 18 years and raising two sons here, both of whom attended Clinton Elementary, South Orange Middle and Columbia High schools.

While Yohannan officially started in her new position Dec. 1, she will be working with Doran to transition until Dec. 31. She can be reached at maplewoodvillagealliance@yahoo.com.

“I’m very excited to work with the board, merchants and property owners to implement some exciting new ideas, while keeping the village the quaint and thriving destination that it is,” Yohannan said in a press release.