Celebrating Hanukkah with TSTI

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, the Reform synagogue in South Orange, is hosting a young family Hanukkah celebration and dinner on Friday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. This event is free and open to all families with children in pre-school through second grade, who will enjoy holiday craft projects, a pizza dinner and Hanukkah sweets, followed by a lively multi-generational Shabbat Hanukkah service featuring musician Michael Ochs at 6 p.m. Gluten-free and dairy-free meal options will be available upon advance request; all who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to Tracy Horwitz at thorwitz@tstinj.org by Wednesday, Dec. 13. TSTI is located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange.