SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — All are welcome to celebrate the Christmas season at First Presbyterian & Trinity Church in South Orange on all Sundays of Advent, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve with services at 111 South Orange Ave., South Orange.

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the second Sunday of Advent, there will be an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m., a service at 10:30 a.m. and a coffee hour at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.diversechurch.org.