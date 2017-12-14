Open houses at Village Apts.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Village Apartments of the Jewish Federation, a senior living community in South Orange, will hold two open house events for its new luxury one-bedroom, one-bath apartments for adults 62 and older. Area residents interested in viewing the apartments are invited to come to the community on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. or Thursday, Dec. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. Village Apartments is located at 110 Vose Ave. in the heart of South Orange Village.

More information is available at www.jchcorp.org.