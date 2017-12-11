Christmas with First Presbyterian & Trinity

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — All are welcome to celebrate the Christmas season at First Presbyterian & Trinity Church in South Orange on all Sundays of Advent, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve at 111 South Orange Ave. in South Orange.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the third Sunday of Advent, the church will have a family worship and Children’s Pageant will be at 10:30 a.m.; coffee hour at 11:30 a.m.; caroling at Winchester Gardens in Maplewood at 1:30 p.m.; and caroling at White House Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Orange at 2:30 p.m.