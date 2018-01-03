Seton Hall announces ‘South Orange Days’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Athletics and the South Orange Village Center Alliance have designated the Saturday, Jan. 20, men’s basketball game vs. Xavier at Prudential Center and the Sunday, Feb. 25, women’s basketball game vs. DePaul at Walsh Gymnasium as “South Orange Days” to celebrate the school’s partnership with its hometown village.

To celebrate on Jan. 20, all South Orange and Maplewood residents are eligible for discount tickets to the Xavier game. Fans can make this purchase online through Ticketmaster using the offer code “SOMA18” near the top of the webpage; sports fans must use this code to get the discount. Prior to the 2:30 p.m. tip, there will be a family-friendly pregame party at South Mountain Tavern in South Orange beginning at 11:30 a.m. Food and drink specials will be available along with a special appearance by the Seton Hall Pirate mascot and cheerleaders. Following the pregame party, South Orange residents can hop on a free shuttle that will go straight to Prudential Center for the big game against the Musketeers.

To celebrate on Feb. 25, all South Orange and Maplewood residents are eligible to purchase discounted tickets to the women’s basketball game at historic Walsh Gymnasium on the Seton Hall University campus. These discount tickets can be purchased at the ticket office on gameday.

“We are thrilled to partner with the village of South Orange to provide a great experience for our community,” SHU Director of Athletics Pat Lyons said in a press release. “The town-gown relationship is important to us here at Seton Hall, and we strive to be great neighbors and keep our surrounding community engaged with the university. We hope that this day will help promote the village’s local businesses and develop some new Pirates basketball fans.”

“South Orange Day offers the village and our residents the opportunity to engage with one of South Orange’s most valuable assets: our hometown university,” South Orange Village President Sheena Collum said. “By partnering with Seton Hall, we can continue to transform South Orange into a more vibrant and dynamic place to live, work and study.”

“South Orange is one of the few towns in Northern New Jersey with a major university,” SOVCA Executive Director Bob Zuckerman said. “By building a stronger connection between the Seton Hall community and our downtown through initiatives like South Orange Day, we will help grow our local businesses, improve the vitality of our district and build a college town experience.”