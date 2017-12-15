HNA to hold annual holiday meeting

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Hilton Neighborhood Association will celebrate its annual holiday party on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. Everyone is welcome to share complimentary pizza and beverages as part of the celebration. The group will play a game of Maplewood Bingo. Prizes and music are on the agenda. Families are invited to bring their children for an evening of community fun. Bring an unwrapped toy or book to donate. This party is free and open to the public.

For further information, contact cabms@aol.com or 973-761-4672.