WSOU announces special programming for the holidays

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — WSOU 89.5 FM, the student-run radio station of Seton Hall University, recently announced its programming lineup for the 2017 December holiday season. Programming highlights include A Franciscan Christmas with Brother Greg Cellini on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m., WSOU’s annual presentation of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio on Dec. 25 at 6 a.m. and A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Dec. 25 at 9 a.m., which was recorded live at Seton Hall’s Chapel of the Immaculate Conception. The station’s holiday programming also features the annual Top 89 Countdown, WSOU’s accounting of the top new music tracks of 2017, beginning Dec. 27. The entire schedule can be found at www.wsou.net.

Additionally, now through Dec. 24, for the holiday season WSOU is playing in regular rotation metal covers of Christmas classics. Selections include “We Three Kings,” by Kamelot; “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” performed by August Burns Red; “All I Want for Christmas is You,” covered by Starkill; and “Jingle Bell Rock,” by Throwdown, among many others.