JLOSH elects new president for 2019-2020 year

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills recently announced that its board of directors has approved Isabelle S. Felix as the president-elect-elect who will serve as president of the organization in the 2019-2020 league year following membership approval.

Felix joined the Junior League of the Oranges and Short Hills in 2012 and currently serves as the treasurer of the organization and sits on the executive committee of the board of directors. Felix lives in Maplewood with her husband, Joseph, and their two children, Gabrielle and Zachary. They also share their home with their cockapoo, Benji.

“I am truly honored to be selected as president-elect-elect,” Felix said in a release. “I am super excited for the opportunity to help drive our mission forward with our dynamic and passionate members who give so kindly of their time, talent and resources to make a lasting difference in our service area.”

Current JLOSH President Rosemary Mattson, also of Maplewood, said, “I am truly inspired by the hard work and dedication Isabelle has invested in our league over the last several years. During Isabelle’s term as president, I am sure that our members will be motivated to continue to invest their time and energy into our service area and themselves.”