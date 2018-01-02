Maplewood Garden Club presents ‘The Pen & the Trowel’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Explore the writing-gardening connection on Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., Maplewood, when the Maplewood Garden Club hosts Marta McDowell. She teaches landscape history and horticulture at the New York Botanical Garden and lectures widely. For years she has been interested in writers who garden and whose horticultural interests have changed her planting beds as well as her bookshelves. During her presentation, McDowell will examine the writing-gardening connection, starting with Mark Twain and connecting authors ranging from Henry David Thoreau, Louisa May Alcott and Beatrix Potter.