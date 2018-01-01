Learn about Arthur Szyk with Beth El

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Join Congregation Beth El in South Orange for a private tour of the “Arthur Szyk: Soldier in Art” exhibit at the New York Historical Society on Sunday, Jan. 7. This private tour of a fascinating and revealing exhibit at the New-York Historical Society will explore the activism of Szyk, the Polish-born artist who was a “one-man army” fighting for human rights during the years surrounding World War II.

Irvin Ungar, leading expert and collector of Szyk’s work, will lead two private groups at 1:15 p.m. and 3 p.m.. Space is limited to 15 people maximum per tour and admission is charged.

Sign up at bethelnj.org/form/szyk.