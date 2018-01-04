‘Giving Teens a Voice’ in SOMA

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race is teaming with the South Orange and Maplewood public libraries for a special session, “Giving Teens a Voice,” at the South Orange Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All teens, adults and community members are invited to attend. After a brief introduction, parents and teens will, separately and together, candidly discuss race, identity issues and brainstorm ideas. Register at 973-762-0230 or by email at kmiller@sopl.org. Pizza and drinks will be served.