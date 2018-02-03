MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Township Committee will host an open meeting approximately once a month to allow residents to have discussions with their elected officials. The “Talk to the Township Committee” sessions run Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon in Maplewood. They will be held as follows: Feb. 17 at Walgreens, 1633 Springfield Ave.; March 17 at the DPW Recycling Center, 359 Boyden Ave.; April 21 in Maplewood Village at the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue; May 19 at the Bank of America at the intersection of Jacoby Street and Springfield Avenue; June 16 on the DeHart Park walking path, 120 Burnett Ave.; July 21 at Walgreens, 1633 Springfield Ave.; Sept. 15 in Maplewood Village at the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue; Oct. 20 at 7-Eleven, 752 Irvington Ave.; Nov. 17 at the DPW Recycling Center, 359 Boyden Ave.; and Dec. 15 in Maplewood Village at the corner of Baker Street and Maplewood Avenue.