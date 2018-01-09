Free health screenings in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Health Department will hold free health screenings throughout the year. Screenings will be held at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St. from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13. Screenings will be held at the library’s Hilton Branch, 1688 Springfield Ave., from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 10, March 14, May 9, July 18, Sept. 12 and Nov. 7. Screenings will be held at the Main Library, 51 Baker St., from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, Feb. 7, April 4, June 6, Aug. 1, Oct. 3 and Dec. 12.

The screening will include medication, weight and health counseling; blood pressure and carotid bruit screening; and diabetes risk assessment. These screenings are free and open to Maplewood residents 18 and older. They are staffed by Maplewood Health Department nurses. Drop-ins are welcome.

For questions or to schedule an appointment, call 973-762-8120, ext. 4300.