MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Mayor Vic DeLuca will hold office hours throughout the year from 7 to 8 p.m. at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St., Room 101, on Tuesdays, Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Dec. 11. In November, the office hours will be Monday, Nov. 12.