Learn about HPV in a compelling documentary

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., will screen “Someone You Love: The HPV Epidemic,” a documentary on the human papilloma virus, a complicated and often misunderstood infection, on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. The film follows five women from all walks of life who have had to deal with the consequences of HPV infection and cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is almost exclusively caused by HPV and it is the second most common cancer in women.

A discussion will follow the screening, facilitated by Kendra Julien, adolescent immunization specialist with The Partnership of Maternal Child Health of Northern NJ. This event is free and open to everyone. No reservations are needed.