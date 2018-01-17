Learn how to keep your child happy and safe

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Parenting Center and Elementary School PTAs will present “The Impact of Social Media on Growing Minds: What All Parents Need to Know” on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Tuscan Elementary School, 25 Harvard Ave. in Maplewood.

Licensed psychotherapist Lauren Muriello, founder of Well Being Therapy Center, will provide tips for keeping your child happy and safe. Topics of discussion will include: the right age to give your child a smartphone; the brain’s reaction to such technology, including addiction; how much to monitor a child’s online interactions; software and apps that can help keep children safe; the role of a parent in this social media age; and creating a healthy balance for children.

For more information, visit www.wellbeingtherapycenter.com or send an email to clientsupport@wellbeingtc.com.