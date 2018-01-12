HNA meeting to feature interim police chief

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Hilton Neighborhood Association’s Thursday, Jan. 18, meeting at 7:30 p.m. in DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood, will feature the town’s interim Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul. Meet DeVaul, bring your questions and present your concerns. Everyone is invited to attend this meeting, which will be opened by Mayor Vic DeLuca. For further information, contact cabms@aol.com.