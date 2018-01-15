Become a Maplewood police officer

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Police Department is seeking applicants to participate in the MPD entrance exam. The department is actively recruiting highly qualified candidates, including strong representation of minorities and women, to be Maplewood police officers.

Meeting minimum qualifications, the applicant must be a United States citizen; must be between ages 18 and 35 at time of appointment; and must have an associate degree, be a matriculated full-time student in an undergraduate degree program with at least 60 completed college credits or have at least two years of active military service.

Applications may be obtained in person at Maplewood Police Department Headquarters, 1618 Springfield Ave., during business hours from 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, through 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12. An application fee applies.