February programs at TSTI

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange, invites area residents to several programs in February, as follows:
- TSTI’s series on hot topics in Israel today continues on Thursday, Feb. 1, with “The Big Questions.” Michael Levi from the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest will lead a discussion on civil marriage, who is a Jew and Women of the Wall, starting at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to all; to register in advance, visit http://bit.ly/TSTIbigquestions. For more information about the program, contact Levi at MichaelLevi@jfedgmw.org.
- On Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., find out “Everything You Need to Know About Saying Kaddish” with Rabbi Alexandra Klein. Attendees will learn answers to many common questions about the mourner’s prayer, from its origins to its meaning to its place in the context of Jewish mourning rituals. For more information and online registration, visit http://bit.ly/SayingKaddish.
- Area families are welcome to join the TSTI preschool and religious school in a lively Dr. Seuss-inspired Purim spiel — a fun retelling of the Book of Esther — on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m., followed by the community’s Purim Extravaganza carnival from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Children will enjoy inflatables, spin art and face painting, games, camp activities and more. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume. Admission is charged; proceeds will support the synagogue’s youth programs. As part of TSTI’s social action initiatives, families are asked to bring a box of pasta to use as a noisemaker during the spiel, as well as cans of beans, soup, tuna fish and jelly in plastic jars to donate to the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges. There will also be a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those adults who wish to donate blood.
TSTI is a vibrant, inclusive Reform congregation. For more information, visit www.tsti.org.