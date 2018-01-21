February programs at TSTI

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange, invites area residents to several programs in February, as follows:

TSTI’s series on hot topics in Israel today continues on Thursday, Feb. 1, with “The Big Questions.” Michael Levi from the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest will lead a discussion on civil marriage, who is a Jew and Women of the Wall, starting at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to all; to register in advance, visit http://bit.ly/TSTIbigquestions . For more information about the program, contact Levi at MichaelLevi@jfedgmw.org.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., find out “Everything You Need to Know About Saying Kaddish” with Rabbi Alexandra Klein. Attendees will learn answers to many common questions about the mourner’s prayer, from its origins to its meaning to its place in the context of Jewish mourning rituals. For more information and online registration, visit http://bit.ly/SayingKaddish .