HNA celebrates black poetry

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Hilton Neighborhood Association will celebrate Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave., Maplewood. The association will be sharing poetry by black poets. Background about the poets will be given, then attendees will take turns reading some of the poets’ writing. Bring your own favorite poem if you like. Everyone is welcome to the meeting; you do not have to be an HNA member. For more information, contact cabms@aol.com or 201-787-7688.