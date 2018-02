MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Accountant Lawrence Pappas will conduct an informal presentation at the Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnett Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. The presentation, co-sponsored by Maplewood Senior Share and Cathy Knapp, will highlight the new tax law and how it will impact local homeowners.

Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Knapp at cathy.knapp@cbmoves.com or Irene Dunsavage at irenecdun@gmail.com.