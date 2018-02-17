SHU hosts graduate open house on Feb. 24

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University will host its annual graduate open house on Saturday, Feb. 24, from noon to 3 p.m. on Seton Hall’s South Orange campus at 400 South Orange Ave. Representatives from graduate degree and certificate programs in high-demand fields of business, communication, diplomacy and international relations, education, health and medical sciences, law, nursing, science and theology will be available to meet with students one-to-one to speak about admission requirements and curriculum, and to answer questions.

Visitors are encouraged to tour the campus and learn about graduate assistantship positions, and meet with financial aid officials to learn about financial planning options that can help offset costs. Current students and alumni will also offer a first-hand perspective about the graduate student experience, and how Seton Hall informed and aided their professional and personal growth. Breakout sessions, hosted by many of the schools and colleges, will allow attendees to experience a class subject in action or learn more about a program.

Graduate and continuing education courses are offered on a full or part-time basis and are designed for working professionals with night and weekend options. Programs are available online, on campus or in hybrid format. An application fee waiver will be issued to all attendees who sign-in at the open house and then apply to a program.

For more information and to register to attend, visit www.shu.edu/goh.