Participate in Maplewood senior activities

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Below are a sampling of activities being offered to Maplewood and South Orange residents at the Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnett Ave.

A free senior fitness open house will be Thursday, Feb. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Try a free sampling of the center’s many fitness offerings with demonstrations, followed by a healthy lunch.

Enjoy a trip to Libretti’s in Orange on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The Senior Center will provide a ride and company; participants pay for their meal.

Don’t miss Creature Comforts therapy dogs with lunch and a movie on Monday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet therapy dogs and learn how they help heal humans of all ages. Stay for lunch and a screening of “Must Love Dogs,” featuring Diane Lane and John Cusack. This event is free.

Treat yourself to some fresh spring growth and an afternoon with friends with tulip bulb planting on Tuesday, March 13,at 1 p.m. A registration fee applies; all supplies are included.

On Wednesday, March 21, come see “Steel Magnolias” at the Hunterdon Hills Playhouse. This award-winning play is a hilarious and touching look at a group of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Admission is charged.

Some programs do book quickly, so sign up earlier rather than later. For more information, call 973-763-0750. Registration is required for all programming at https://maplewood.recdesk.com/community/program.