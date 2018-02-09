Participate in Maplewood senior activities

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Below are a sampling of activities being offered to Maplewood and South Orange residents at the Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnett Ave.
- A free senior fitness open house will be Thursday, Feb. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Try a free sampling of the center’s many fitness offerings with demonstrations, followed by a healthy lunch.
- Enjoy a trip to Libretti’s in Orange on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The Senior Center will provide a ride and company; participants pay for their meal.
- Don’t miss Creature Comforts therapy dogs with lunch and a movie on Monday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet therapy dogs and learn how they help heal humans of all ages. Stay for lunch and a screening of “Must Love Dogs,” featuring Diane Lane and John Cusack. This event is free.
- Treat yourself to some fresh spring growth and an afternoon with friends with tulip bulb planting on Tuesday, March 13,at 1 p.m. A registration fee applies; all supplies are included.
- On Wednesday, March 21, come see “Steel Magnolias” at the Hunterdon Hills Playhouse. This award-winning play is a hilarious and touching look at a group of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Admission is charged.
Some programs do book quickly, so sign up earlier rather than later. For more information, call 973-763-0750. Registration is required for all programming at https://maplewood.recdesk.com/community/program.