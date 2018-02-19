Maplewood teen helps collect cereal for the hungry

WATCHUNG, NJ — Members of the Helping Other People Everywhere Club at Mount Saint Mary Academy in Watchung recognized the importance of aiding local families in need by collecting more than 250 boxes of cereal, which will be distributed by volunteers at the Star Fish Food Pantry in Plainfield. The drive was held during January and February.

The outreach effort, the “Cereal Super Bowl,” was one of many carried out during the year by the club, which also collects paper products to benefit Project Paul in Keansburg and prepares sandwiches for the Salvation Army in Plainfield. Members of HOPE also play bingo on campus with the retired Sisters of Mercy and create greeting cards for them for Christmas and Valentine’s Day.