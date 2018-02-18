TSTI to hold blood drive

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, located at 432 Scotland Road in South Orange, invites adults to help area hospitals by donating blood on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Phlebotomists from Community Blood Services, which serves hospitals throughout the region, will be at the Reform synagogue for this vital community service initiative. Those interested in registering can email marlahoicowitz@gmail.com, who will provide a time; or go to https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/46995 to view available time slots.