MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Township of Maplewood is preparing for its 24th season of sponsoring the Maplewood Farmers Market. The Market will again be at its new location at 1848-1852 Springfield Ave. between Yale and Oberlin Streets starting June 4 and running until Nov. 19. The market will be open each Monday from 2 to 7 p.m.

For more information about the market, or how to become a vendor, call 973-762-8120, ext. 2003, or send an email to asstadmin@twp.maplewood.nj.us.