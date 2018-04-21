Drop off unused drugs to the SOPD

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Police Department is participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Program on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department, 201 South Orange Ave. The program aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.

Thousands of Americans die each year from drug-related deaths. More than half of those are from heroin and prescription opioids. Four out of five new heroin users start with prescription medications; the take-back program makes a difference.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a little more than 64,000 people died in 2016 from drug-related overdoses, most of them attributed to opioids. In 2016, more than 7 million Americans admitted to abusing controlled prescription drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

Because these drugs are controlled substances, the take-back initiative occurs on one day between set hours. With the exception of “sharps,” any and all prescriptions drugs will be accepted, no questions asked. Contact Sgt. Adrian Acevedo at 973-763-3000, ext. 7802, with any questions.