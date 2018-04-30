Garden Club to meet May 7

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Ever wonder why some rhododendrons and azaleas look so great while others do not seem to flourish? Find out more about the various cultivars and how they can add dramatic beauty to your garden on Monday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker Street, when the Maplewood Garden Club hosts Marc Zukovich, who teaches classes in horticulture as an adjunct professor at County College of Morris, and has made a career in the gardening business. During his presentation, “Azaleas and Rhododendrons: Selection, Planting and Care,” Zukovich will explain how to purchase the right varieties for your garden and how to plant them correctly; most importantly, he will explain how to maintain their health and vigor. For more information, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.