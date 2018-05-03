81st annual Maplewood Garden Club plant sale

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The “Big Momma of All Plant Sales” is back! Maplewood Garden Club’s 81st annual plant sale will be held Thursday, May 10, through Saturday, May 12, rain or shine. Selections include tomatoes, vegetables, herbs, annuals, tender perennials, perennials, house plants, hanging baskets, tropicals, shrubs, trees and Mother’s Day baskets. Proceeds are returned to the community through MGC’s community projects, scholarships, youth garden and speaker’s programs.

The sale will be held in the Maplewood Community Pool parking lot, 187 Boyden Ave., from noon to 8 p.m. on May 10; from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 11; and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 12. For more information, visit http://maplewoodgardenclub.org/plant-sale.