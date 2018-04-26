MFD extinguishes fire cause by wiring on Jacoby Street

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Sunday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m., the Maplewood Fire Department responded to 186 Jacoby St. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire in a second-floor apartment bedroom, according to a press release from the department.

Prior to MFD arrival, the Maplewood Police Department evacuated the building and unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher.

After arriving on scene, Maplewood firefighters advanced a hand line to the second floor, where the flames, which involved some contents and the wall, were extinguished quickly. The wall was opened up to check for fire extension beyond the original area with negative results. Smoke and fire damage was held to the room of origin, but water damage was sustained to the basement, first and second floors. South Orange and Millburn fire departments were summoned to the scene to assist.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Maplewood Fire Investigation Team and determined to be a shorted extension cord plugged into a surge protector that was plugged into the wall outlet. The fire is being deemed as accidental.