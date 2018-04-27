SHU class projects target food waste, soil enrichment and the Rahway River

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University students are taking the initiative through their senior thesis projects to learn more about the environment, reduce their impact on it and promote sustainability on campus as well as in their own lives.

“There are many ways for students to learn about the astonishing beauty and abundance of the natural world, to develop a deep respect for the web of life that supports us all, providing humanity with clean air, water and food to survive,” Wanda Knapik, environmental studies professor and co-professor of the thesis class, said. “They learn by caring for the plants in the campus garden, by engaging with local environmental nonprofits — assisting them with projects — and by helping local organic farmers in the field. They connect with nature and grow, becoming better stewards of planet Earth and helping to regenerate our fragile ecosystems.”

These three senior thesis projects focus on efforts to promote sustainability both on campus and in the nearby Rahway River.

Reducing food waste on campus

Julie Schneider and Krista Georgalas have partnered with the South Orange Environmental Commission on a public education campaign geared toward showing students on campus how much waste is produced and introducing ways they can help restore the quality of the air, water and open space.

They researched ways that people, both on campus and in the nearby community, can reduce their use of plastics and waste, focusing specifically on the dining hall and the Dunkin Donuts on campus. They have also been collaborating with members of the Food Recovery Network.

They also partnered with Gourmet Dining Services and the Student Government Association to gather more information and look at various ways they can further reduce waste on campus and educate students.

The students are working with the Food Recovery Network to perform an audit to get a better grasp of the food waste that occurs on campus and further develop their strategy to prevent it. They have connected the Greek community with these efforts as well, and these students will help with the audit and trips to deliver the recovered food being donated.

Learn more about the work being done on campus in their blog, www.julieandkristaenvlcapst.weebly.com.

Exploring alternative methods of gardening on campus

Sabrina Huresky, Kathryn Garafano and Olivia Neiman are collaborating with the Pfeiffer Center, which has been farming using biodynamic methods for 40 years. Biodynamic farming is based on the moon cycles and the forces of nature that act on the planet. The group has researched biodynamics in hopes to implement these methods as well as new compost operations on campus.

The group has placed a focus on preps, which are all-natural mixes that go in the soil and on the plants to promote growth and enrich the nutrients in the soil. Knapik has already purchased some preps to be used on campus in the coming season.

They have established a brand for this initiative as well as a succession plan that will be implemented by the groups that take over the project in future semesters. They have branded their initiative “Green Thumb Dynamics.”

To learn more about their efforts on campus, view their blog at www.oliviagneiman.wixsite.com/greenthumbdynamics.

Ensuring safe water in the Rahway River

Emily Backer, Erica Najar and Louis Bustamante have been working at the Rahway River Watershed to collect and test samples in order to determine the water quality of various areas of the Rahway River.

They received data from as far as 20 years ago and have been working on determining how the chemical levels of the water have changed in certain areas over the years.

At the conclusion of this process, they will determine which areas of the river are safe for drinking water and maintaining wildlife and identify the areas with more toxins so they can be addressed, making the river completely safe and habitable.

Visit their blog at www.rahwayriverblog.weebly.com for more information.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall University