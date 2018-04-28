About your house: tips on its history and care

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Members of the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission will be at the Local History Center located in the Hilton Branch of the Maplewood Library, 1688 Springfield Ave., on Saturday, May 5, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to stop by and learn about the history and architecture of their homes. Come discover information and possibly early photographs of your Maplewood home. Local experts will be available to discuss repairs, replacement materials and resources on how to fix your home. This is a free monthly event offered by the Maplewood Historic Preservation Commission.

For more information, visit www.historicmaplewood.com.