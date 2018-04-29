Buccino Center ranked No. 1 nationally four years in a row

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Gerald P. Buccino ’63 Center for Leadership Development at the Stillman School of Business in Seton Hall University earned, for the fourth year in a row, a No. 1 ranking in the LEAD Awards sponsored by HR.com. The Buccino Center was named the No. 1 Certificate Program with Emphasis on Leadership/Organizational Development against competing schools such as Utah Valley, Eastern Michigan and North Georgia University.

The prestigious LEAD awards recognize the world’s top leadership practitioners and programs committed to developing leaders across the human resources, leadership and organizational development disciplines. Hundreds of organizations and programs nationwide apply for the awards each year.

“To win four years in a row is a testament to the hard work and dedication of so many, and to the leadership learning and development taking place at Seton Hall,” said Michael Reuter, director of the Buccino Center. “One of the program’s greatest strengths, and one that is foundational to its culture, is that our students, alumni and executive council members work closely together and complement one another, creating a mutual benefit for the growth and development of our entire leadership family. It takes a team and we have a magnificent team.”

Students take leadership courses above and beyond their business course load and secure multiple internships at Fortune 500 companies. They also work on projects with Leadership Council members, of which there are more than 100, many of whom are from the world’s leading organizations and who reflect a rich diversity of thought, disciplines and backgrounds. These industry leaders give the students opportunities to apply their knowledge to a real-world setting to gain relevant workplace experience.

“Our council consists of prominent executives associated with prestigious firms and businesses in the New York area, representing multiple disciplines, such as accounting, finance, marketing, law, management, nonprofit, entrepreneurship and information technology,” Reuter said.

Some leadership students even participate in study abroad opportunities, which provide exposure to international organizations and include meetings with foreign business professionals. As a result, graduates of the program typically have a 100-percent placement rate and go on to be servant leaders in their communities and organizations. Currently, 80 Stillman students have been accepted into the program.