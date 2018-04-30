Orenstein Memorial Lecture focuses on Pirkei Avot

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Congregation Beth El will present the Rabbi Jehiel Orenstein Memorial Lecture, “New Eyes on Pirkei Avot,” by Rabbi Gordon Tucker, on Sunday, May 6, at 4 p.m. at the synagogue, 222 Irvington Ave. in South Orange. This event is free and open to the community; the lecture will be followed by a reception.

Pirkei Avot, the Ethics of our Sages, is a section of the Mishnah focused on ethical rabbinic teachings. Some of these teachings are clear, concise and make sense; others are more difficult to understand.

For more information, call 973-763-0111 or visit www.bethelnj.org.