Academy of St. Elizabeth student wins Seton Hall University essay contest

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Elizabeth Kilfore, a resident of Madison and a junior at the Academy of St. Elizabeth in Morristown, won Seton Hall University’s 2018 essay contest, “Young People, Faith and Vocational Discernment,” organized by the Catholic Studies Program. In response to the 2018 Synod of Bishops and the 20th anniversary of the Catholic Studies Program in the College of Arts and Sciences, Catholic Studies sponsored its second essay contest, which was open to all Catholic high school students in New Jersey.

Students were asked to write an essay sharing a real-life story answering the following questions: How does or how should the Catholic Church listen to young people? What do young people really ask of the Catholic Church?

Kilfore’s essay was selected out of 75 submissions. She was honored in-person at the annual Catholic Studies Honor Society induction and Catholic Studies senior reception on Thursday, April 26. Kilfore received a gift certificate and her essay — along with the essays of the two runners-up — will be published in “Arcadia, A Student Journal for Faith and Culture.” The journal is a project of Catholic Studies that offers a vehicle for undergraduate and graduate students to contribute to the ongoing dialogue between the Catholic tradition and all areas of contemporary culture. “Arcadia” is published annually by the Center for Catholic Studies and is edited by Catholic Studies students and faculty universitywide.