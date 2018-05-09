CCR to hold neighborhood summit

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will hold a neighborhood summit, an evening to share ideas about creating and supporting neighborhood groups in town, on Wednesday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood.

Some questions to be discussed at the meeting include: How do I get to know my neighbors? How do I work with my neighbors to start a neighborhood association or block group? What resources does the community provide to support neighborhood groups? What is a neighborhood group and what can it do to strengthen my neighborhood?

For more information, contact 973-761-6116 or info@twotowns.org, or visit www.twotowns.org.