SOMA Star Athlete: Jordan Stephan, CHS softball team

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School senior Jordan Stephan of South Orange is a pitcher for the CHS softball team and for the Jersey Outlaws Gold. She has been playing softball since she was 6-years-old and began playing club softball when she was in seventh-grade. Since then, she has played softball every spring, summer and fall. As a sophomore, Stephan won the Most Valuable Player award and was named a team captain in her junior year. In all four of her seasons with CHS softball, Stephan has been named to several all conference teams. Following graduation, Stephan will continue her softball career at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.

How did you get into softball?

Softball has always been a part of my life. Since I was 6-years-old, softball has been a huge part of my life. I couldn’t tell you exactly how I became involved, but since my first time playing T-ball, softball has been a fixture in my life.

What are some of your hobbies?

Aside from playing softball, I love reading and listening to music. I also spend time working with kids, tutoring and babysitting. I have always loved books, and I listen to music while I do everything. I love teaching and helping kids younger than me, so by tutoring and babysitting, I get the chance to become a better teacher and spend time with kids.

What is your favorite subject in school?

My favorite subject in school is science, particularly environmental science. It has real world applications that are becoming more relevant, and learning about something I can apply to the future and what I may want to do in college is something I have really enjoyed this year. I feel like a lot of subjects don’t have applications for us as high school students, but environmental science is relatable to every part of the world we see everyday. It gives me the chance to look at the world and see how I can help improve it.

Do you have any superstitions or rituals that you do before playing a game?

I don’t have that many superstitions or rituals. The only one I actually follow is how I wear my hair. It’s rare for me to ever wear it differently. I have it in a high bun on the top of my head — which means people always remember me!

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

I would go to South Africa. I love animals, and would love to be able to work in a rehabilitation center with big cats and native species like Africa has. As someone interested in the environment and organisms, South Africa has species we don’t have, and in a more natural environment than other parts of the world, so it would be an incredible trip!

What is a fact about you that might surprise people?

Although I may be vocal on the field, I am actually a very quiet person. I’ll listen to others, but I’ll never be the center of attention, although I am like that on the field.

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie is “10 Things I Hate About You.” It is a classic story, with an awesome cast and a happy-ending romance. What’s not to love?

What is your favorite softball memory?

I don’t really have one specific moment that I could label as my favorite. My proudest softball moment was talking to a coach after a travel game and getting my first offer to play in college. After so many years of missing summers, hard winters and continuous travel, knowing my hard work had gotten me a result for my future was extremely validating as a player.