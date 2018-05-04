May events at the Parenting Center

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Parenting Center hosts several free groups and events at the Board of Education Building, 525 Academy St. in Maplewood.

Monday, May 7, at 7 p.m., “Always Changing – A Lesson in Puberty.” This fifth-grade health film will be screened for fourth- and fifth-grade parents, following by a question-and-answer session facilitated by Maplewood Middle School nurse Julie Porter and including various elementary school nursing staff members.

Thursday, May 10, at 7 p.m., “Supporting the Anxious Child.”

Wednesday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m., an ADD and ADHD parent support group.

Tuesday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m., a Special Education Parent Teacher Organization information session on caring for yourself as a parent, followed by a joint general meeting of SEPTO and the Special Education Parent Advisory Council.