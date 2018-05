This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ASBURY PARK — Bestselling mystery author Harlan Coben was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on May 6 at Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park. The author was born in Newark and grew up in Livingston; many of his novels have scenes that take place in and around Essex County, including in South Orange and Maplewood. Coben has appeared at Words Bookstore in Maplewood several times.

Photos by David VanDeventer