Maplewood code inspector to speak at HNA

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Tom Glenn, Maplewood’s code inspector, will speak at the Hilton Neighborhood Association’s Thursday, May 17, meeting at 7:30 p.m. at DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. Among other topics that may arise, Glenn will discuss construction and zoning codes, property maintenance enforcement, and rental registration and inspection. Following his talk, there will be a question-and-answer session. This meeting is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome. For further information, contact 973-761-4672 or cabms@aol.com.