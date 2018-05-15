Maplewood Chamber to honor Sarah Lester

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Chamber of Commerce will hold its Distinguished Service Award Dinner on Friday, June 15, at Orange Lawn Tennis Club, 305 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange, starting at 6:30 p.m. The Distinguished Service Award has been presented to leaders in Maplewood’s business and civic community for more than 60 years and this year Sarah Lester will be honored with the award.

Lester has served as the director of the Maplewood Memorial Library since 2012. In her role as director, Lester is committed to ensuring that all Maplewood residents have free and equal access to the information, services, programs and collections available through the library. Under her leadership the Maplewood Library launched the annual Ideas Festival and Maplewood Literary Award, created a digital archive of local history materials and strengthened the library’s standing by joining the BCCLS consortium of 75 libraries in Northern New Jersey.

She also initiated plans, currently under way, to create a renovated and expanded 21st-century library that will be accessible, inspiring and technologically advanced, and that will serve the Maplewood community for years to come.

For information on purchasing tickets or sponsorship opportunities, contact Maplewood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lorraine Labonne-Storch at 973-477-6352 or lstorch61@gmail.com, or visit www.maplewoodchamber.org.