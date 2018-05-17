Stroke risk assessment clinic in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Health Department will hold a stroke risk assessment clinic Thursday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maplewood Fire Department, 105 Dunnell Road.

Stroke risk assessment includes: a blood pressure screening, blood glucose, cholesterol screening and brief nursing consultation. The screening should take about 10 to 15 minutes. Services are provided by the RWJ/Barnabas Health stroke nurse specialist.

This event is free and open to the public; however, residents are advised to schedule an appointment by calling the Maplewood Health Department at 973-762-8120, ext. 4300.