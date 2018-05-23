Meetings on facilities and integration plan in SOMSD

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood School District will hold several community meetings to discuss the long-range facilities and integration plan. Each meeting will include the same presentation. Meetings will be held: Wednesday, May 30, at 7:30 p.m. at Seth Boyden School, 274 Boyden Ave. in Maplewood; Thursday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. at Marshall Elementary School, 262 Grove Road in South Orange; Wednesday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Board of Education meeting room, 525 Academy St. in Maplewood; Thursday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Clinton Elementary School, 27 Berkshire Road in Maplewood; Wednesday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. at South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange; and Thursday, June 14, at 11 a.m. in the Board of Education meeting room, 525 Academy St. in Maplewood.

The SOMSD has developed a preliminary plan to address the district’s high-priority facilities needs and to ensure that all district schools are integrated. This $127.7 million plan was unveiled at the May 14 Board of Education meeting and includes physical building upgrades and means to address capacity and expansion needs.