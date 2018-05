MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Community Pool is set to open Saturday, May 26, at noon. Join the Recreation Department as it kicks off summer and enjoy some food from Freeman’s Fish Market.

If you have not registered for the pool yet, don’t wait! The pool has DJ nights, live music, story time, movie nights, float nights and much more to share with members. Register online at https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Membership.