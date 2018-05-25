Register for Mermaid Camp in Maplewood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Come learn to swim like a mermaid and learn all about the sea at the Maplewood Mermaid Camp. Mermaids get to keep their tails to continue the fun after camp concludes.

This camp will be held at the Maplewood Community Pool, 187 Boyden Ave., from Aug. 6 through 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. A tuition fee applies. All mermaids must pass the Maplewood Community Pool deep water test.

For more information, visit https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=509 or send an email to aquamermaidschool@gmail.com.

Photos Courtesy of Kayla Spinelli