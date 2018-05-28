Blood drive at Our Lady of Sorrows

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Attend a community blood drive to support hospitals throughout New Jersey and New York at Our Lady of Sorrows, 217 Prospect St. in South Orange, on Sunday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A complimentary cholesterol screening will be provided to all blood donors. To be a donor, you must weigh at least 110 pounds; eat before donation; bring ID; and drink plenty of water before and after donation.

To make an appointment, call 201-251-3703 or visit https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/47460.