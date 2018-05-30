SOMA Two Towns for All Ages to host transportation summit

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at the South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, SOMA Two Towns for All Ages will host a transportation summit with speakers and vendors focused on transportation options for older residents.

Come and hear about the important role transportation plays in an individual’s independence and health. Learn more about South Orange and Maplewood senior bus services. Sign up for classes by AAA, NJTIP and more. Talk to local taxi companies, medical transports and EZ Ride; get registration information for Essex County Services and Accesslink. The goal of this summit is for every attendee to walk away with one new option for getting where they need to go.

“Transportation isn’t just about getting to doctor’s appointments or limited to the daylight hours. Independence and being able to maintain an active, engaged and socially connected lifestyle has been proven to have positive impact on health — both physical and mental — and longevity,” Cathy Rowe, coordinator for SOMA Two Towns for All Ages, said. “Both Maplewood and South Orange provide free transportation for seniors during the weekday. Essex County has free services for seniors to travel within the county. In addition, there are private options including local taxi companies, GoGoGrandparent, EZ Ride, Uber or Lyft to get you where you want to go when you want to go there.”

The summit will be followed by a light lunch and time to meet with vendors. Reserve your seat by calling 973-762-8120, ext. 4005, or sending an email to SOMA2towns@gmail.com.